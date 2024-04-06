Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

