Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.6 %

MetLife stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.