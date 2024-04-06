Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $418.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.37 and a 12-month high of $430.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

