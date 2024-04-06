NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.74.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.93. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.