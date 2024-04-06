NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.74.
NIO Stock Down 2.2 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
