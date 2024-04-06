Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up about 2.4% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.19% of Nomad Foods worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

