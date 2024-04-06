North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$457,000.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total value of C$127,400.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$23.01 and a twelve month high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4926901 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

Read Our Latest Report on NOA

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.