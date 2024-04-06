Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 198,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 96,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.15 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

