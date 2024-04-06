Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $65,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after acquiring an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $165,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

