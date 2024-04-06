Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOGFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) price objective on the stock.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Down 7.1 %

LON:NOG opened at GBX 5.89 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £995,999.00, a P/E ratio of 0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

