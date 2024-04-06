Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $200.97. 563,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,773. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $202.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.