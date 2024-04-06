Nuvei’s (NVEI) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -536.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvei by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvei by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95,879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,106,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 521,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

