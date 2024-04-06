Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $110.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

