Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.