OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

OSIS opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $144.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

