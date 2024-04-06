Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.29.

NYSE OTIS opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

