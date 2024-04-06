Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

