Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
OXBR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.