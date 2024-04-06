Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) CEO Douglas B. Wood Sells 33,587 Shares

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.60. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 70.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

