PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $109.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.39.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on PACCAR
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. PACCAR has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.