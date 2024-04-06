PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $109.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. PACCAR has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

