PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,612 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $80,028,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

