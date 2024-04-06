Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Raised by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 97,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 507,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 255.08, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

