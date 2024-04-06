Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $3,135,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.01. 3,651,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.