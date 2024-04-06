Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

PRMRF opened at $21.00 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $345.63 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

