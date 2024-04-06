Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 7.8 %

PCYG opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $320.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

