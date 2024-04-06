Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 107 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.30 and its 200-day moving average is $371.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

