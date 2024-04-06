Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 161 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $170.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

