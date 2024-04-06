Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 484 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $188.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average is $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $192.57.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

