Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 770 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWO opened at $262.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day moving average is $240.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

