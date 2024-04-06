Park Place Capital Corp Buys 129 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

