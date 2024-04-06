Park Place Capital Corp Buys 458 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.01 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.