Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.