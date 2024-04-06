Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $76.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

