Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:RTO opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTO. Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

