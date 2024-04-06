Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,900,000. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

