Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJT opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

