Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.52 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14,437.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 226,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 224,654 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Prologis by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $124.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.91. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

