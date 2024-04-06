Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,399,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 623,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

