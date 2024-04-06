Park Place Capital Corp Has $144,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

