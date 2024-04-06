Park Place Capital Corp Has $257,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $415.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.10 and a 200 day moving average of $412.12. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.59 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

