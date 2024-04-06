Park Place Capital Corp Has $257,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $415.03 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.59 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.10 and a 200 day moving average of $412.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

