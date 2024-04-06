Park Place Capital Corp Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

