Park Place Capital Corp Has $3.97 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

