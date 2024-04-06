Park Place Capital Corp Has $761,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $161.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.69.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

