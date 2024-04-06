Park Place Capital Corp Has $852,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

