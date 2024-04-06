Park Place Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 443,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $132,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $351.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.