Park Place Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IWP stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

