Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.