Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 313 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $334.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

