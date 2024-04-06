Park Place Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 1,546 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

