Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

