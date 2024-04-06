Park Place Capital Corp Sells 121 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $416.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.